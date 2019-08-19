Beastie Boys are reissuing four of their classic records on colour vinyl

They'll arrive in October

Beastie Boys have announced special limited edition reissues of four of their classic releases.

Set to be released on October 4, each record will be pressed onto 180-gram translucent colour vinyl.

The four Beastie Boys releases in question are ‘Paul’s Boutique’ (released in 1989), ‘Ill Communication’ (1994), the ‘Root Down’ EP (1995) and ‘To The 5 Boroughs’ (2004) — three of which are celebrating significant release anniversaries this year.

As well as these limited edition vinyl, new Beastie Boys merchandise tied to each release is also being made available to purchase. Pre-order is available now here.

See the tracklist for the four reissues below.

To The 5 Boroughs

Side A

1. Ch-Check It Out

2. Right Right Now Now

3. 3 The Hard Way

4. It Takes Time To Build

Side B

1. Rhyme The Rhyme Well

2. Triple Trouble

3. Hey Fuck You

4. Oh Word?

Side C

1. That’s It That’s All

2. All Lifestyles

3. Shazam!

4. An Open Letter To NYC

Side D

1. Crawlspace

2. The Brouhaha

3. We Got The

Root Down

Side A

1. Root Down (Free Zone Mix)

2. Time To Get Ill

3. Heart Attack Man

4. The Maestro

5. Sabrosa

6. Root Down (PP Balloon Mix)

Side B

1. Root Down (LP)

2. Flute Loop

3. Time For Livin’

4. Something’s Got To Give

Paul’s Boutique

1. To All The Girls

2. Shake Your Rump

3. Johnny Ryall

4. Egg Man

5. High Plains Drifter

6. The Sounds Of Science

7. 3-Minute Rule

8. Hey Ladies

9. 5-Piece Chicken Dinner

10. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun

11. Car Thief

12. What Comes Around

13. Shadrach

14. Ask For Janice

15. B-Boy Bouillabaisse

Ill Communication

Side A

1. Sure Shot

2. Tough Guy

3. B-Boys Makin’ With The Freak Freak

4. Bobo On The Corner

5. Root Down

Side B

1. Sabotage

2. Get It Together

3. Sabrosa

4. The Update

5. Futterman’s Rule

Side C

1. Alright Hear This

2. Eugene’s Lament

3. Flute Loop

4. Do It+

5. Ricky’s Theme

Side D

1. Heart Attack Man

2. The Scoop

3. Shambala

4. Bodhisattva Vow

5. Transitions

Last month, a new pair of vegan trainers were launched by Adidas in collaboration with the Beastie Boys.