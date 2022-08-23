Beastie Boys release ‘Sabotage’-inspired action figures

Beastie Boys have teamed up with toy designers Super7 for a series of ‘Sabotage’-inspired action figures.

The trio of toys sees Ad Rock, MCA and Mike D dressed as their alter-egos from the 1994 music video for ‘Sabotage’.

The Spike Jonze-directed visuals saw Beastie Boys play fictional movie stars in a ‘70s crime drama, with MCA playing Nathan Wind playing Cochese, Ad-Rock playing Vic Colfari playing Bobby, ‘The Rookie,” and Mike D playing Alasondro Alegré playing ‘The Chief’.

Super7 has made some official ReAction Figures paying homage to the original cast of Sabotage. Collect them all! Pre-order in the US store: https://t.co/9V1r7CoCT0 Or at @super7store: https://t.co/uCX4ygYqBB#Sabotage #Super7 #ActionFiguresNotDolls pic.twitter.com/2EN799enYZ — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) August 22, 2022

The Super7 action figures remain faithful to these characters and cost $20 (£17) each. They’re available to pre-order individually or as a set here and are due to ship in September.

Super 7 have previously turned members of Ghost, Motörhead, Iron Maiden, Misfits and Run DMC into action figures, with the company saying: “Music inspires everything that Super7 does and we all have songs and artists that are the soundtrack to our lives.”

Earlier this year, Beastie Boys were celebrated by New York City Council, who renamed a street on the Lower East Side corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street in their honour.

The street was made famous by the band on the cover of ‘Paul’s Boutique’. The new sign will recognise the achievements of Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, and the late Adam “MCA” Yauch.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” said council member Christopher Marte. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop, and especially a celebration for our community who has been organising for a really long time to make this happen.”

In July, the Beastie Boys released a limited edition 4xLP reissue of their 1992 album ‘Check Your Head’ to celebrate its 30th anniversary.