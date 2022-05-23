Beastie Boys will reissue the limited edition 4xLP version of their 1992 album ‘Check Your Head’ to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

The record, which originally arrived in April 1992, was the trio’s third studio album and featured such tracks as ‘Pass The Mic’, ‘So What’cha Want’ and ‘Jimmy James’.

Beastie Boys, via UMe, will release a limited edition reissue of the rare 4xLP deluxe version of ‘Check Your Head’, which was originally released in 2009 as an artist store exclusive, on July 15.

Advertisement

The previously out-of-print box set includes the 2009 remaster of the original double album plus two extra LPs of bonus content, including remixes, live versions and B-sides.

All four LPs will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a fabric-wrapped and stamped hardcover case.

The ‘Check Your Head’ 4xLP box set will be available to pre-order exclusively through the Beastie Boys online store, which you can find here.

You can see the tracklist for the ‘Check Your Head’ 4xLP box set below.

LP 1

Side A

Advertisement

‘Jimmy James’

‘Funky Boss’

‘Pass The Mic’

‘Gratitude’

‘Lighten Up’

Side B

‘Finger Lickin’ Good’

‘So What’ Cha Want’

‘The Biz Vs The Nuge’

‘Time For Livin”

‘Something’s Got To Give’

LP 2

Side C

‘The Blue Nun’

‘Stand Together’

‘Pow’

‘The Maestro’

‘Groove Holmes’

Side D

‘Live At P. J.’s’

‘Mark On The Bus’

‘Professor Booty’

‘In 3’s’

‘Namaste’

LP 3

Side E

‘Dub The Mic’ (Instrumental)

‘Pass The Mic’ (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)

‘Drunken Praying Mantis Style’

‘Netty’s Girl’

Side F

‘The Skills To Pay The Bills’ (Original Version)

‘So What’ Cha Want’ (Soul Assassin Remix Version)

‘So What’ Cha Want’ (Butt Naked Version)

‘Groove Holmes’ (Live Vs. The Biz)

LP 4

Side G

‘Stand Together’ (Live At French’s Tavern, Sydney Australia)

‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ (Government Cheese Remix)

‘Gratitude’ (Live At Budokan)

‘Honky Rink’

Side H

‘Jimmy James’ (Original Original Version)

‘Boomin’ Granny’

‘Drinkin’ Wine’

‘So What’ Cha Want’ (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)

Last month protesters played Beastie Boys’ ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)’ outside 10 Downing Street after Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were given fines by the Metropolitan Police for breaking COVID lockdown rules while attending parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.