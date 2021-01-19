Beatallica, the Beatles and Metallica mash-up band, to release first album in eight years

Beatallica, the tribute act who mash-up the music of The Beatles and Metallica, are set to release their first album in eight years.

The satirical four-piece shared their first published record in 2007 with ‘Sgt. Hetfield’s Motorbreath Pub Band’, which was followed up by ‘Masterful Mystery Tour’ (2009) and ‘Abbey Load’ (2013).

As Blabbermouth reports, Beatallica will return with another full-length in 2021 having signed to Metal Assault Records. The label has also released the band’s aforementioned first three albums via Bandcamp.

Earlier today, an in-studio image was uploaded to Beatallica’s official Instagram page. “Another creative and successful weekend in the books,” its caption reads. “Continuing to write material for an album to be hopefully released later on this year!”

You can see that post below.

“Metal Assault first got introduced to Beatallica in 2010 when the band toured the West Coast and performed at the now-defunct Key Club in West Hollywood, putting on the kind of performance only they can,” the label wrote in a statement.

“Subsequently, we interviewed Beatallica and kept track of their progress over the years, as they took their show on the road all over the world, garnering a global fanbase, to go with heaps of praise from members of Metallica and the like, as well as from journalists everywhere.”

Blabbermouth notes that Beatallica were embroiled in a dispute with Sony Music back in 2005 over the “unlawful use” of Metallica’s music “without authorization or license”. Drummer Lars Ulrich subsequently helped the tribute act get back online after their website was shut down.

Meanwhile, Ulrich has claimed that Metallica’s best album is yet to come. “It’s the heaviest thing, the coolest,” he explained of the follow-up to ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’ (2016).