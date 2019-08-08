The Beatles announce deluxe 50th anniversary ‘Abbey Road’ reissues – listen to new mixes of ‘Something’

The classic album turns 50 today (August 8)

The Beatles have announced deluxe reissues of their classic ‘Abbey Road’ LP, and shared a new mix of track ‘Something’.

The album turns 50 years old today (August 8) and fans flocked to the famous studios and zebra crossing in North London this morning to mark the occasion.

The new releases to mark half a century of ‘Abbey Road’, will come out on September 27th via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. The album’s 17 tracks have been newly mixed by the band’s longtime producer Giles Martin, and are joined on the new releases by 23 session recordings and demos, including a host of previously unreleased material.

It’ll come in deluxe 3x CD and 3x LP sets, as well as a 2xCD version and a standard 1x CD of the new mixes of the original album.

The band have today shared new mixes of the record’s second track ‘Something’, including a studio demo, a new mix, and a strings-only version. Listen to all three below.

“The Beatles recording journey had gone through many twists and turns, learning curves and thrilling rides. Here we were – still wondering at the magic of it all,” Paul McCartney says as part of his foreword for the anniversary edition.

“The magic comes from the hands playing the instruments, the blend of The Beatles’ voices, the beauty of the arrangements,” Giles Martin expands. “Our quest is simply to ensure everything sounds as fresh and hits you as hard as it would have on the day it was recorded.”

NME spoke to Giles last year about the mammoth task of re-mixing ‘The White Album’ for its 50th anniversary.

“I work with two Beatles experts who make a whole load of notes on the transfers,” he said. “Then I look at the notes and listen to everything again and make my own. Then we argue. They say, ‘This is a valid outtake because the ending is different on the mix,’ and I go, ‘No it’s not, its just a slightly different mix’. My job is to be a bit of a bastard.”