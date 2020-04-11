Beatles medley to soundtrack Empire State Building light show

A medley of songs by The Beatles will soundtrack a light show at the Empire State Building tonight (April 11).

The display coincides with the 50th-anniversary of the band’s split and is part of the tourist attractions continued run of special events while New York is under a stay-at-home order.

The show, produced by iHeartMedia and Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), will feature songs including ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)’ and ‘A Day In The Life’. The medley will be broadcast on New York radio station Q104.3 and will be synced to the light show at the Empire State Building by lighting artist Marc Brickman.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to watch the show on the official website of the Empire State Building via EarthCam. It will begin at midnight ET (5am GMT).

MIDNIGHT TONIGHT: Watch our brand-new music to light show LIVE on our site via EarthCam, synced to a mash up of @TheBeatles’ “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)" & “A Day in the Life,” on @iHeartRadio’s @Q1043: https://t.co/rxlIEClDee 📷: al3x(.)nyc/IG pic.twitter.com/tan8fXwBwC — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 10, 2020

In a statement, Anthony E. Malkin of the ESRT said: “Some people need a break, a chance to sing out loud and shake off the stress of the week. We encourage everyone at home, First Responders, and people around the world to look outside and have a moment of fun.

iHeartMedia’s Tom Poleman added: “In moments like these, it’s important that New Yorkers continue to stand united and support and encourage each other. We are excited to give our resilient city something to look forward to this weekend as we once again partner with New York’s most iconic building with a synchronised music-to-light show, this time on our New York classic rock station, Q104.3.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to ‘Hey Jude’ sold at auction in New York for $910,000 (£731,000). The piece went for nine times its original estimate when it went under the hammer yesterday (April 10).

The lyrics were among over 250 items of Beatles memorabilia that went up for sale to mark the 50th-anniversary of the band’s break-up.