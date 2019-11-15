If you ever wanted to see Jamie Oliver and Slavoj Žižek sharing a canvass, today is your lucky day

The iconic artwork for The Beatles‘ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album cover has been updated for the 21st century, with a variety of modern musicians, celebrities and pop culture figures included on the newly designed piece.

The artwork was designed by German artist TrippieSteff as part of a remake of several classic album covers, including Blondie’s ‘Parallel Lines’ and Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’, by a team of graphic designers and artists.

The new artwork, which features Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Drake and Lil Nas X in place of the original Fab Four at the centre, depicts a range of contemporary figures including Elon Musk, Kylie Jenner, Bernie Sanders and BoJack Horseman. See the new design below.

“The original cover was a blend of high and low cultural figures that depicted the zeitgeist mindset of the late 60s,” TrippieSteff explained. “It was also a group of influential figures that were ‘heroes’ to The Beatles. With a desire to keep the same theme, I chose to feature the most iconic and influential figures of the past decade.

“These are people that have been controversial figures in music, politics, television, human rights and more. By putting them together in the same image, I wanted to show that they are all equally important.” See the full list of names featured below.

1. Kanye West

2. Drake

3. Taylor Swift

4. Lil Nas X

5. Greta Thunberg

6. Kylie Jenner

7. Ghost from Chihiro

8. Jamie Oliver

9. Slavoj Zizek

10. Björk

11. Jannis Varoufakis

12. Marina Abramovic

13. Avicii

14. Miley Cyrus

15. AOC

16. Kendrick Lamar

17. Donna Haraway

18 XXXTentacion

19. Lil Peep

20. Ru Paul

21. Judith Butler

22. Millie Bobby Brown

23. Martha Nussbaum

24. Bernie Sanders

25. M.I.A.

26. Bell Hooks

27. Ai Weiwei

28. Elon Musk

29. Margaret Atwood

30. Bojack Horseman

31. Beyonce Knowles

32. Barack Obama

Paul McCartney recent paid tribute to Robert Freeman, the photographer behind some of The Beatles’ most famous album covers, who died aged 82 on November 8.

His work included the photos featured on the covers of classic LPs like the band’s second album ‘With The Beatles’, ‘Beatles For Sale’, ‘Help!’ and ‘Rubber Soul’.

“He was one of our favourite photographers during the Beatles years who came up with some of our most iconic album covers,” McCartney said. “Besides being a great professional he was imaginative and a true original thinker.”