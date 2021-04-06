Bebe Rexha announced as opening act for this weekend’s ‘WrestleMania’

Bebe Rexha has been announced as the opening act for WWE WrestleMania 37.

The New York artist will perform the patriotic US anthem ‘America The Beautiful’ live at the ceremony, which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida this Saturday (April 10).

“I’m excited to sing ‘America The Beautiful’ at this year’s WrestleMania,” Rexha said in a statement.

“Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honour and I look forward to performing for fans around the world.”

Neil Lawi, WWE Music Group Senior Vice President and General Manager, added: “WWE has a deep-rooted history of integrating music into all aspects of our brand and collaborating with some of the most celebrated artists in the world around WrestleMania.

“This year Bebe Rexha will join the likes of many world-renowned musical acts who have performed ‘America The Beautiful’ at WrestleMania as we look forward to her kicking off night one of WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza.”

Fans can tune into this year’s ceremony via Peacock in the US at 8pm ET, and on the WWE Network in other countries.

Previous artists to have performed ‘America The Beautiful’ for WrestleMania‘s annual event include Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, Fifth Harmony and Nicole Scherzinger.

Earlier this year, Rexha revealed that she had been working on a demo for BTS. “I’m just writing an idea for them,” she explained, adding that the potential track was “really bomb” in its early form.

Bebe Rexha announced last summer that she was delaying the release of her second full-length album, which will follow on from her 2018 debut ‘Expectations’. However, she assured fans it was “the best project I have ever worked on”.