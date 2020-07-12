Bebe Rexha delays her new album “until the world is in a better place”

Bebe Rexha has announced that she’s delaying the release of her new album.

Though acknowledging that her fans are “frustrated” at the lack of new music, the singer says she wants to wait “until the world is in a better place” to share new music.

“I know my fans are super frustrated because they want new music,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “I promise you my team and I have been working harder than ever. Every day, every single week. We haven’t stopped.”

She went on to call the new album “the best project I have ever worked on,” adding: “I can not wait for you to hear it. It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times. As soon as The world is in a better place we will release it alll [sic].

“We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.”

Message to all my loves. pic.twitter.com/8PCnmOChlV — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 8, 2020

The new album will follow Bebe Rexha’s 2018 album ‘Expectations’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The underrated singer-songwriter puts her own stamp on current pop sounds by unleashing her inner emo – but her Wikipedia page might now need sprucing up.

“‘Expectations’ isn’t flawless, but it’s a compelling re-introduction to an underrated artist – one capable of putting her own stamp on current pop sounds.”

Last year, Bebe Rexha announced that she’d been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. “For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music,” she wrote. “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all.”