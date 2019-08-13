Bebe Rexha hits out at male music exec who says she’s “too old to be sexy”

"Is this too sexy for you?"

Bebe Rexha has hit out at a male music executive who claimed she is “too old to be sexy”.

The US singer took to Twitter yesterday (August 12) to recount a recent run-in with a male industry exec, who criticised her for her age and told her that her brand was “confusing”.

“Because… I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are supposed to do, especially for my age. I’m 29,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in her underwear.

“I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labelled as “hags” when they get old and guys get labelled as sexy with age.”

Reflecting on her upcoming 30th birthday, the ‘I’m A Mess’ artist explained that she’s “not running away from” growing older and won’t lie about her age in favour of a “younger” sound for her music.

“I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago,” she added. “Is this too sexy for you?”

Earlier this year, Bebe Rexha opened up on suffering from bipolar disorder. “For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” she said of her diagnosis on Twitter.

“Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently teased a mystery collaboration with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz. The pair once played together in the electro-rock band, Black Cards.