Bebe Rexha announces second album ‘Better Mistakes’, arriving next month

Bebe Rexha has announced details of her forthcoming second album, ‘Better Mistakes’.

The New York singer-songwriter revealed the record’s title, artwork and release date of May 7 on her official social media channels. She later posted to confirm that her new single ‘Sabotage’ will be arriving tomorrow (April 16).

“One more surprise since it doesn’t seem like you all can wait any longer for this one… #SABOTAGE out Friday!” Rexha wrote as the caption to the song’s cover art. You can see both uploads below.

Advertisement

The Grammy-nominated artist explained last summer that she would be delaying the release of her second full-length effort, but assured fans it was “the best project I have ever worked on”.

“I can not wait for you to hear it. It’s just that we don’t feel like it’s right to release an album during these times,” the singer explained. “As soon as The world is in a better place we will release it alll [sic].

“We are just waiting for when the time feels right. I promise you it is worth the wait.”

‘Better Mistakes’ will follow on from Rexha’s debut album ‘Expectations’, which came out in 2018. NME gave the record a four-star review, writing: “The underrated singer-songwriter puts her own stamp on current pop sounds by unleashing her inner emo – but her Wikipedia page might now need sprucing up.

Advertisement

“‘Expectations’ isn’t flawless, but it’s a compelling re-introduction to an underrated artist – one capable of putting her own stamp on current pop sounds.”

Bebe Rexha, meanwhile, revealed in February that she had been working on a demo for BTS. “I’m just writing an idea for them,” she explained, adding that the potential track was “really bomb” in its early form.