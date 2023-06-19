Bebe Rexha reveals facial injuries after having phone thrown at her, attacker arrested

Bebe Rexha has shown the facial injuries she received after being hit in the face by a phone at one of her shows.

The pop singer was struck by a flying phone at the most recent show of her ongoing ‘Best F’n Night of My Life’ tour yesterday (June 18) at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York. Rexha dropped to the ground after an audience member hurled their mobile phone at her.

Today (June 19), the 33-year-old singer took to social media to share the aftermath of the injury. In a TikTok video, Rexha takes of a pair of dark sunglasses revealing a bruised eye while singing her song ‘Im Good (Blue)’. The video’s caption read: “I’m okay you guys.”

According to a tweet by Pop Crave, the musician was given stitches because of the incident. “Bebe Rexha was taken to a hospital after being struck in the head by fan’s phone at her show,” it read. “Her mom confirmed the singer is getting stitches for the wound.”

The man who threw the phone at Rexha was arrested at the show following the event. According to The Washington Post, the attacker, identified as Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, N.J., was arrested at the concert and charged with assault. The 27-year-old man “intentionally threw a cellphone” at the singer, police said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Bebe Rexha released her latest full-length album ‘Bebe’. The new LP, which follows her 2021 LP ‘Better Mistakes’, arrived on April 28 and featured lead single ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’.

It also saw the singer join forces with artists including Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton and David Guetta for numerous collaboration tracks. Snoop appeared on the track ‘Satellite’, while Parton featured on the closing track ‘Seasons’.