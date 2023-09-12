Bebe Rexha says she may not attend MTV VMAs as she opens up about anxiety over weight discussion

Bebe Rexha has said that she may not attend the MTV VMAs tonight (September 12).

The pop singer posted a video on TikTok yesterday (September 11) about her reservations and how public scrutiny over her weight has affected her mental health.

Rexha began by saying that “the VMAs are tomorrow and I am anxious AF”. She went on to say that she felt “grateful and blessed” she is able to do what she loves and attend awards shows, while stating that the “criticism comes with the territory.”

But she said that “sometimes it does get to me, I am human,” and that while people will often praise her “positivity and confidence,” at the moment, she is “not feeling so confident.”

She added: “I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet, and I guess people talking about my weight, because I’m not really loving myself right now. I’m not really feeling like the bad bitch that I usually, and I guess everybody has these days, and nobody ever feels perfect. And that’s why I wanted to make this video.

“I don’t know if I’m going to go tomorrow, I do have an outfit, it’s cute and I do wanna wear my dress and I do really want to go to celebrate my nomination and my friends’ nominations but I do feel like anxiety gets the best of me.”

The singer reached out to fans who have gone through similar experiences, and asked for “any motivational tips or tricks.”

Rexha is nominated for ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ with David Guetta in the Best Collaboration category alongside the likes Sharika and Karol G, Doja Cat and Post Malone and Selena Gomez and Rema.

Tonight’s ceremony will take place at 8pm ET (1am BST) at New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center.

Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and SZA lead the list of nominations for this year’s VMAs, which was revealed last month.

Swift is leading the way with eight nominations, SZA earned six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Sam Smith have all earned five each. The entire group of artists are also in the running for this year’s Video Of The Year category.

Meanwhile, Rexha was struck in the face by a fan’s phone earlier this year which left her needing stitches. The fan later said he thought it would be “funny”.

Such incidents have grown more frequent in recent months, and have included P!nk being left confused after a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes onto her stage in London, Harry Styles being hit in the eye in Vienna, and Ava Max being slapped in the face by someone who ran onto the stage during a gig in Los Angeles.

Drake has also had objects thrown at him three times. The first was a phone, which was hurled by a member of the crowd and hit him in the arm. The second was a vape, which led to the rapper calling out the person responsible.

The third saw a fan throw a book towards the rapper while he was performing onstage.