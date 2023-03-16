Bebe Rexha has confirmed that a new remix of her latest single ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ will feature Stevie Nicks.

The singer initially debuted the track last month, making it the first single to be released ahead of her upcoming third studio album ‘Bebe’. Now, Rexha has confirmed that she has already begun working on a remix – featuring a guest appearance from the Fleetwood Mac icon.

In a new interview, Rexha explained that the idea for the remix was decided after she released the single, and realised it had been “inspired” by Nicks’ discography.

“We hit up her team and said we have a song, and it’s very inspired by Fleetwood Mac and Stevie,” she told The Daily Star’s Wired Column. “She heard it and loved it. We are still working on the remix but hopefully it will come out soon!”

The ‘I’m A Mess’ singer also explained how she was unfamiliar with both the musician’s solo projects and work with Fleetwood Mac until recently. According to Rexha, she was never given the chance to explore music from that era previously and instead grew up with a variety of Albanian music.

“I grew up in a household where we listened to a lot of Albanian music and my mum listened to a lot of 80s dance… but I never really got into 70s music,” she explained. “It wasn’t until I was with one of my producers and said, ‘Let’s do a deep dive into something we’ve never done before’; so we started listening to a lot of Fleetwood Mac and disco music.”

Although no official release date for the remix has been announced, Rexha is set to head out a string of North American tour dates later this year, spanning from June 1 to July 2. The shows will see the musician perform in locations including Seattle, San Diego and New York, before wrapping up with two consecutive dates at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Tickets are available here.

This isn’t the first time that Rexha has enlisted another artist to collaborate with her for a remixed version of her tracks. Last summer, she dropped a second version of her single ‘Break My Heart Myself’ featuring the K-pop girl group ITZY.

Meanwhile, Nicks recently joined Billy Joel on stage for a duet as they kicked off their US co-headline tour. She’s also set to appear on Dolly Parton’s upcoming ‘rock’ album alongside the likes of Paul McCartney.

Mick Fleetwood recently cast doubt on the future of Fleetwood Mac, following the sad death of Christine McVie last year.