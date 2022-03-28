‘Because Of You’ musician Keith Martin has died, aged 55

Keith Martin, the US musician, songwriter and producer best known for his tracks ‘Love Of My Life’ and ‘Because Of You’, has died at the age of 55.

Martin was found dead in his apartment in Quezon City in the Philippines on Friday (March 25), according to the local publication The Philippine Star.

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, though officers from the Quezon City Police District are investigating (via The Manila Times).

Born in Washington D.C., Martin was best known for his romantic love songs such as 1995’s ‘Never Find Someone Like You’ (which featured in the film Bad Boys), ‘Love Of My Life’ and ‘Because Of You’ (both released in 2004).

He also released a host of solo albums during his career, including his 1995 debut ‘It’s Long Overdue’ and 2004’s ‘Validated’ and ‘Love Of My Life’.

According to The New York Post, Martin moved to the Philippines in 2004 to become an in-house producer for EMI Philippines. He subsequently worked with a number of artists from the Philippines and Indonesia, including Kyla who wrote on Twitter: “You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remembered..”

In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remebered.. — Kyla (@kylaessentials) March 25, 2022

Tributes to Martin have been shared on social media since his death was confirmed over the weekend. You can see a selection of those below.

Keith Martin – a friend, mentor, & legacy artist – gone too soon. My prayers of comfort to The Martin Family. Mom and Vickie, thank you for sharing Keith with so many of us. He lived fearlessly by faith. pic.twitter.com/AiMnTTFlSC — Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) March 27, 2022

RIP Keith Martin. “Because of you my life has changed, thank you for the love and the joy you bring” — andienaisyah (@andienaisyah) March 25, 2022

Damn…this news is shocking. Gone too soon Keith Eric Martin. You will be missed brotha. Your music will live in our hearts forever. 🤜🏽🤛🏽 Posted by Kris Lawrence on Friday, March 25, 2022