Beck and Phoenix announce 2023 co-headline ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour

Beck and Phoenix have announced a co-headline ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour across North America for 2023 – check out the full list of dates below and find tickets here.

The US musician and French indie legends will kick off a 19-city run on August 1 in Seattle, Washington with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York and more before wrapping up on September 10 in Columbia, Maryland.

Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood will also perform as support, along with Sir Chloe on select dates.

Beck & Phoenix are excited to announce their North American 'Summer Odyssey' tour! Artist presale begins tomorrow 10am local + general on sale Friday 10am local

https://t.co/pCpKasRjTd pic.twitter.com/Q6iOtd1Oq2 — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) January 23, 2023

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27) at 10am local time, and can be purchased here.

Find the full tour schedule below.

AUGUST

1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

5 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

8 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

9 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

SEPTEMBER

2 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

5 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

8 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key:

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date



Phoenix will soon kick off the Asia leg of their world tour on March 3 in Hong Kong, before embarking on a string of European dates starting in Benicàssim, Spain on April 7.

Speaking to NME in their recent Big Read interview, the band likened their upcoming shows to a “digital opera”.

“Our lighting designer is on the verge of a breakdown for real,” Thomas Mars laughed.

“We’re playing with the same tools that have worked for centuries. You can open the curtain to different environments and mess with people’s perceptions. In a live show, everything is possible.”

Reviewing their London show in November last year, NME described the show as a “another staggering assault on the senses”.

Elsewhere, in September last year Beck shared a new cover of Neil Young‘s ‘Old Man’. It followed a new collaboration with Gorillaz, with the singer and cartoon band giving ‘Possession Island’ its live debut at Gorillaz’ Los Angeles show in September.