Beck and Phoenix share collaborative single ‘Odyssey’

Beck and Phoenix have released their new collaborative single ‘Odyssey’ – check it out below.

The track, which is written, produced and performed by Beck and Phoenix, arrives ahead of the US musician and French indie band’s co-headline 2023 ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour across North America.

“Somewhere / We’ll fall into the ocean / I’ll be there / On an odyssey in the sun…” they sing on the lively, summery track.

Check out the song below.

Beck and Phoenix will kick off a 19-city run on August 1 in Seattle, Washington, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York and more before wrapping on September 10 in Columbia, Maryland. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood will also perform as support, along with Sir Chloe on select dates.

Find the full tour schedule below.

AUGUST

01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

SEPTEMBER

02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key:

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date

Speaking to NME in their Big Read interview last September, Phoenix likened their own recent run of shows earlier this year to a “digital opera”.

“Our lighting designer is on the verge of a breakdown for real,” Thomas Mars laughed. “We’re playing with the same tools that have worked for centuries. You can open the curtain to different environments and mess with people’s perceptions. In a live show, everything is possible.”

Reviewing their London show in November last year, NME described the show as a “another staggering assault on the senses”.

The band perform at Glastonbury this Sunday (June 25) on the Woodies stage.

In February, Beck shared his mournful new song ‘Thinking About You’, which followed on from his 2022 cover of Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’. The musician’s 14th and most recent studio album, ‘Hyperspace’, came out in February 2019.

Elsehwhere, Beck joined The Black Keys at their most recent show in Paris for a live performance of his hit song ‘Loser’.