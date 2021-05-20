Beck cancels UK and European tour

Beck has cancelled his UK and Europe tour dates for this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

His tour was set to take in dates at London’s Brixton Academy and Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse, among others, but the entire run of shows has now been cancelled with rescheduled dates to follow at a later time.

“Due to continued coronavirus-related restrictions on public gatherings, and in the interest of public safety, the below Beck shows will not be happening as scheduled,” a statement on Beck’s Twitter stated today (May 20).

“We’re working to reschedule as many of these shows as soon as it is safe to do so and will keep you updated along the way. Please refer to point of purchase for ticketing/refund information. Beck is very sorry about this situation and is looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as possible.”

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, and in the interest of public safety, the below Beck shows will not be happening as scheduled. We’re working to reschedule as many of these shows as soon as it is safe to do so and will keep you updated along the way. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/eINLDo2SeM — Beck (@beck) May 20, 2020

The affected list of Beck’s 2021 UK and Europe tour dates can be seen in full below:

JUNE

02 – Reykjavik, Iceland

14 – Luxembourg City, LX

16 – Paris, FR

17 – Stuttgart, DE

20 – Vienna, CZ

23 – Munich, DE

24 – Zurich, CH

26 – Rome, IT

27 – Lucca, IT

28 – Brescia, IT

JULY

07 – Edinburgh, UK

09 – Manchester, UK

11 – London, UK

12 – London, UK

Beck’s latest album, ‘Hyperspace’, was released in 2019. In a four-star review, NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote: “After a career spanning 30-years, Beck is still shape-shifting and proves, once again, that no genre isn’t malleable for him.

“There are a few early misfires here, but they are rescued by a stunning second half on which Beck’s trademark sound is stripped back and drenched in a glistening synth-filled air that takes him into a daring new era.”

Last year, the musician reflected on the moment when Kanye West almost invaded the stage while the singer was picking up an award at the 2015 GRAMMYs.

The incident happened in a strikingly similar way to his notorious stage invasion at the 2009 MTV VMAs, while Taylor Swift was making an acceptance speech.

On that night, Beck beat Beyoncé to the Album Of The Year award, and West motioned to invade the stage again, before deciding against it at the last moment and heading back down the stairs to re-take his seat.

“Yeah, he was disappointed about that,” Beck said of the incident in an interview with Zane Lowe, “which I respected and I was fine with”.