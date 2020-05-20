Beck cancels UK and European tour as coronavirus pandemic continues

Beck has announced the cancellation of his forthcoming UK and European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US musician’s tour was set to take in dates at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, London’s Brixton Academy and Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse, but the entire run of shows have now been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Beck’s official account confirmed that organisers were working to secure rescheduled dates.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, and in the interest of public safety, the below Beck shows will not be happening as scheduled. We’re working to reschedule as many of these shows as soon as it is safe to do so and will keep you updated along the way. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/eINLDo2SeM — Beck (@beck) May 20, 2020

“Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, and in the interest of public safety, the below Beck shows will not be happening as scheduled,” the statement confirmed.

“We’re working to reschedule as many of these shows as soon as it is safe to do so and will keep you updated along the way.”

It added: “Please refer to point of purchase for ticketing/refund information. Beck is very sorry about this situation and is looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as possible.”

The affected list of shows can be seen in full below.

2/6/20 Reykjavik, IS

14/6/20 Luxembourg City, LX

16/6/20 Paris, FR

17/6/20 Stuttgart, DE

20/6/20 Vienna, CZ

23/6/20 Munich, DE

24/6/20 Zurich, CH

26/6/20 Rome, IT

27/6/20 Lucca, IT

28/6/20 Brescia, IT

7/7/20 Edinburgh, UK

9/7/20 Manchester, UK

11+ 12/7/20 London, UK (3/3) — Beck (@beck) May 20, 2020

Last month, Beck delivered an acoustic cover of Chris Bell’s ‘I Am The Cosmos’, which was recorded in lockdown.

Taking on the title track from Bell’s posthumous 1992 album ‘I Am The Cosmos’ — which was recorded before the former Big Star musician’s death in 1978 — Beck delivered an abridged version of the song for his self-isolation cover.

A star-studded Prince tribute show which Beck took part in earlier this year also aired in the US last month.