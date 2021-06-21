Beck reschedules UK summer tour to 2022 and adds two new dates

Beck has rescheduled his forthcoming UK tour to 2022 and has added several new dates.

The American singer-songwriter was set to head out on a UK and European tour this summer, but he was forced to postpone the dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for the UK leg of the tour have now been rescheduled to 2022, kicking off with a new date at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange on June 14. He has also added an extra London date to close the tour on June 18 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Advertisement

Tickets for the newly added dates go on general sale at 9AM on Friday (June 25) and can be purchased on GigsAndTours, Ticketmaster and Beck’s official website. You can see the full list of rescheduled dates below.

JUNE 2022

14 – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

15 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

18 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Beck’s latest album, ‘Hyperspace’, was released in 2019. In a four-star review, NME‘s Thomas Smith wrote: “After a career spanning 30-years, Beck is still shape-shifting and proves, once again, that no genre isn’t malleable for him.

“There are a few early misfires here, but they are rescued by a stunning second half on which Beck’s trademark sound is stripped back and drenched in a glistening synth-filled air that takes him into a daring new era.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Beck has revealed that Oasis were one of the first UK acts to embrace him early on in his career, at a time when he was struggling to get a gig in England.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Music show to mark 25 years of his fifth album ‘Odelay’, the American singer-songwriter discussed Oasis remixing his 1996 song ‘Devils Haircut’, and how the legendary band were one of the first to show him love.