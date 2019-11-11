Beck reveals the ‘Paisley Park Sessions’ EP, recorded in Prince’s legendary Studio A

The first music made there since Prince's death

Beck has released a new EP, ‘The Paisley Park Sessions’, the first music recorded in Prince‘s famous Studio A since the musician’s death in 2016.

The three-track release comprises of new versions of Beck’s ‘Where It’s At’ and ‘Up All Night’, plus a special medley of Prince hits including ‘Raspberry Beret’, ‘When Doves Cry’, ‘Kiss’ and ‘1999’.

Prince lived and worked at Paisley Park from 1985 until the end of his life. It contains a number of rehearsal spaces and studios, the most famous of which is Studio A which was his main creative space for most of his career.

The EP has been released exclusively through Amazon Music, and can be heard here, while a video filmed behind the scenes of the sessions can be seen below.

“I’ve heard the name since I was a child, ‘Paisley Park’, and just imagined this place. It’s special to be here,” says Beck of the experience.

“Every Studio has its own life to it, its special energy, it felt very creative. I didnt have any expectations of what I wanted to happen, it was just coming in here and seeing where it took us, and it was surprising.”

‘The Paisley Park Sessions’ comes ahead of Beck’s fourteenth studio LP ‘Hyperspace’, which is out on November 22.

Seven of the album’s 11 tracks, including the already-released ‘Dark Places’ and ‘Saw Lightning’, were co-written and co-produced by Pharrell. Another previously released track, ‘Uneventful Days’ was accompanied by a video directed by Dev Hynes.