Beck says he’s no longer a Scientologist

He's instead focused on his work

Beck has revealed that he’s no longer a member of the Scientology organisation in a new interview.

The US singer-songwriter, who released his fourteenth album ‘Hyperspace‘ yesterday (November 22), has been linked to the controversial religion for around 20 years. Back in 2008, he said that his father practised Scientology and that it had therefore always been a part of his life.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in support of his new record, however, Beck said: “I think there’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I’m not a Scientologist. I don’t have any connection or affiliation with it.

“My father has been a Scientologist for a long time, but I’ve pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing. I think it’s just something people ran with.”

Though he’s admitted to being a part of the religion in the past, the artist has never been known to publicly endorse its messages like other high-profile Scientologists such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta. He’s also said that he self-identifies as Jewish.

Beck’s ex-wife Marissa Ribisi, who he separated from back in February, is also a Scientologist. The pair had been married since 2004.

Touching on the wider subject of spirituality in this week’s NME Big Read, Beck said: “We have things in our lives that comfort us when the walls are closing in or struggles we’re in, like passions, hobbies and these things that give us purpose.

“Who knows what happens at the end, though? Everyone has their own idea or belief of what it is, but it could be nothing? Ultimately, we share that eventuality. No matter whatever you build, or whatever position you put yourself above others or however you navigate your life, there will be an equalisation at the end.”