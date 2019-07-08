Beck shares stripped-back new video for ‘Saw Lightning (Freestyle)’

Just him and a harmonica...

Beck has shared a stripped-back new video for his recent single ‘Saw Lightning’.

The ‘freestyle’ clip sees the singer performing with only his voice, a harmonica and the stomping of his foot in a moody black-and-white clip.

‘Saw Lightning’ is a recent single taken from Beck’s upcoming 14th album ‘Hyperspace’, which is due later this year via Capitol Records. ‘Hyperspace’ is set to follow 2017’s acclaimed ‘Colors’ LP.

The song includes co-production, instrumentation and a co-writing credit for Pharrell Williams.

Beck is set to head out on tour in North America this week, where he’ll play on a bill with Cage The Elephant. The artists will begin their run of dates this Thursday (July 11) in Ridgefield, Washington, with the dates running through July and August.

In advance of the shows, Beck and Cage The Elephant also teamed up for the collaboration ‘Night Running’.

Earlier this year, Cage The Elephant frontman Matt Schultz told NME about working with Beck on new material.

“We’d found a really great direction for the chorus but it was one of those songs where I was just stumped on the directions for the verses,” Shultz said of ‘Night Running’. “We were talking about how to finish the song and Brad [Shultz, guitarist] was like, ‘For some reason, I feel like Beck would know.’

“Brad had the song sent to Beck and it was insane – maybe within 24 to 48 hours he’d already sent back two verses and said he had four other options. We were like, ‘Oh wow, this is pretty nice. You’re an amazing talent.’ Of course he is!”