Beck teases new music with cryptic ‘Hyperspace’ post

Beck has teased the imminent release of new music in a cryptic Instagram post– check out the image in question below.

The musician is expected to release his new album ‘Hyperspace’ before the end of the year, having first announced the album title back in April along with the release of the single ‘Saw Lightning’. When the album does drop, it’ll be his first since 2017’s LP ‘Colors’.

Beck has today (October 10) hinted that the release of ‘Hyperspace’ – or indeed more songs from it – is on the horizon with a ‘Hyperspace’-referencing post on his social media channels. The image in question sees Beck holding his hand in front of his face while standing in front of a red vintage sports car.

The accompanying caption, which could be a lyric from the new album, simply reads: “In hyperspace electric life is in my brain”. See the post below.

A release date for ‘Hyperspace’ has yet to be confirmed by the artist. A press release issued back in April stated that the album will arrive “at an as yet undetermined point in the space time continuum.”

There has been a steady stream of new material from Beck in 2019. In March he teamed up with Cage The Elephant for ‘Night Running’.

He also released ‘Tarantula’ for the movie Roma and dropped his Robyn and Lonely Island Collaboration ‘Super Cool’ from The Lego Movie 2.