Beck announces UK and European ‘Hyperspace’ tour

Beck has announced a new set of UK and European tour dates.

The musician released his latest solo album ‘Hyperspace’ back in November, but he’s yet to tour the record on these shores.

That will change in the summer as Beck is now set to play a series of ‘Hyperspace’ live shows in June and July. Beginning with dates in Paris, Vienna and Zurich in June, he’ll then head to Dublin on July 5 before gigs in Manchester and London on July 9 and 11 respectively.

Bringing you more shows in #Hyperspace… ☄️

Pre-sale begins 12th of February at 10am local.

Pre-sale for the above gigs will begin tomorrow (February 12) at 10am local time on Beck’s official website.

‘Hyperspace”s second single ‘Uneventful Days’ was remixed last month by St. Vincent. Speaking about her re-working of the track, St. Vincent said: “I guess I was listening to a lot of ’70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too. I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said ‘it should be 3 bpm faster.’

“And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove.”

Beck was among the artists to play at a charity show last month which brought together the surviving members of Nirvana.