Beck shares Dev Hynes-directed video for ‘Uneventful Days’

The cinematic new clip also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and Alia Shawkat

Beck has shared his new video for the single ‘Uneventful Days’ – directed by Dev Hynes.

The first single from Beck’s upcoming 14th album ‘Hyperspace‘ comes with a visual imagined by the Blood Orange and Lightspeed Champion artist, tying in the new track ‘Hyperlife’ in a clip that also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and Alia Shawkat.

‘Hyperspace’, the follow-up to 2017’s Grammy award-winning ‘Colors’, will be released on November 22 and features a number of songs co-produced by Pharrell.

“I’d always wanted to make a record with him,” Beck told NME. “We had been friendly over the years and had got together and talked about making some music back in 2012, but around that time he ended up putting out a song with Daft Punk, then ‘Blurred Lines’ and ‘Happy’.”

He added: “I had a few things after the ‘Colors’ tour finished and I really wanted to seize the moment with this project. There’d been a period of time where Pharrell had been really busy and an opportunity opened up so I went with it. Originally it was going to be a single or an EP, but I think we were both surprised when there was a body of work here.”

The album also features Coldplay’s Chris Martin on ‘Stratosphere’ and Sky Ferreira on ‘Die Waiting’.

Earlier this month, Martin joined Beck onstage for a rendition of his 1994 cult hit, ‘Loser’.