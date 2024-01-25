Becky Hill and Snow Patrol lead line-up for Alex James’ Big Feastival 2024

Becky Hill and Snow Patrol are set to headline Big Feastival, a music and food festival hosted by Blur’s Alex James on his Cotswolds farm.

The festival will take place on August 23-25 and features a combination of live music, acclaimed chefs, award-winning food and a programme of family entertainment. Weekend and camping tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from £42.50 to £198.95. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Becky Hill will play the Friday night and Snow Patrol will close out the festival on Sunday night. Other acts set to perform at the festival include Cat Burns, Cian Ducrot, Natasha Bedingfield, Kate Nash, Ash, Scouting For Girls and more.

Speaking about the festival in a press release, Host Alex James said: “I’m so excited for Big Feastival 2024, every year the festival gets bigger and better. We already have a stellar music line-up with so much more still to announce. This is the ideal way to spend your August bank holiday weekend, with friends, family and plenty on offer to keep everyone entertained. See you all on the farm.”

Other musical acts who are set to play the festival – including the headliner for Saturday night – will be announced soon along with the full line-up of guest chefs and family entertainment.

The 2022 edition of Big Feastival saw Stereophonics, Anne-Marie and The Human League headline. Special guests Sugababes also performed at the Cotswolds farm.

Alfie Templeman, The Futureheads, The Sherlocks, The Lottery Winners and Lola Young, Jake Bugg, Gabrielle, Sam Ryder, Basement Jaxx also made an appearance throughout the weekend.

In other news, Becky Hill was recently nominated for a BRIT Award for Dance Act. She is also set to perform at Parklife Festival 2024, Boardmasters, Margate Dreamland and Victorious festival.

Snow Patrol will also be playing Victorious festival as well as Y Not and Tramlines.