Becky Hill announces huge UK and Ireland tour for this winter

Becky Hill has announced an extensive run of British and Irish tour dates, to cap off what looks like it’ll be a busy year for the singer.

Hill, who first shot to fame when she appeared on The Voice back in 2012, released her first full-length project last year in the form of compilation album ‘Get To Know’.

The album brought together a string of Hill’s collaborations, including UK number one single ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’, on which she joined forces with Oliver Heldens.

ANNOUNCING MY BIGGEST UK TOUR YET!! don’t hang around, last tour tickets went fast & lots of u were sad!! coming to a city near u… yes scotland & ireland too!!! tickets on pre-sale weds at 9am

— Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) February 3, 2020

Embarking on a solo tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, Hill will play 15 shows through November and December, concluding with a massive London gig at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Those dates in full are as follows:

November

11, SWG3, Glasgow

12, The Academy, Dublin

14, O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

15, O2 Academy, Newcastle

17, O2 Academy, Sheffield

19, O2 Academy, Leeds

20, O2 Academy, Birmingham

22, Rock City, Nottingham

24, UEA, Norwich

26, Pavillions, Plymouth

27, O2 Academy, Bristol

28, University Great Hall, Cardiff

30, O2 Academy, Bournemouth



December

1 – The Dome, Brighton

3 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

The singer kicked off the year with the release of her new solo single and “self-love anthem” ‘Better Off Without You’ last month.

Shortly before that, her track with Sigala ‘Wish You Well’ soundtracked London’s fireworks display to celebrate the New Year.