Becky Hill announces massive 2024 UK arena tour

Becky Hill has shared details of a huge UK headline tour for next year. Find ticket details below.

The 2024 run of dates marks the largest-ever headline shows for the British singer-songwriter, and spans across nine UK cities.

Running through the course of October, the live shows kick off on October 12 with a show at the OVO Hydro venue in Glasgow, before continuing with a stop at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena the following day.

From there, Hill will make stops at arenas in Nottingham, Leeds, Exeter and Birmingham, before playing shows at Manchester’s AO Arena and Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on October 20 and October 22 respectively.

The tour will conclude with a final stop at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London on October 24. Tickets go on sale on Friday October 27 at 10am. Find a full list of shows in the tour poster below and visit here for tickets.

Announced today (October 19), the new run of UK tour dates come ahead of Hill’s second album.

Although the title and exact release date of the upcoming LP remain firmly under wraps, the new album will be the follow-up to her 2021 debut ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’, and is set to arrive next year.

“This is my biggest tour yet! ARENAS HERE I COME,” said the singer of the tour announcement. “I can’t wait to play all my hits for you as well as tracks from my new album. see you there for a party!”

The tour dates also follow on from Hill’s recent festival appearances over the summer, including slots at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Parklife, and TRNSMT festival.

In other Becky Hill news, last year the multi-Brit winner hit back at online trolls who criticised the outfit she wore during her performance at the 2022 Euro women’s final.

This came after she played a four-song set at Wembley Stadium in London last July ahead of the Lionesses taking on Germany.

Replying to one Twitter user who said, “You don’t always have to dress up”, Hill wrote: “Women are ALWAYS expected to dress up. What was I supposed to do? go on in my trackies?”

In another post, she also added: “I’ve spent most part of today feeling shit & had a little cry about how incredible the women’s football was yesterday & how sad that people devalued my worth as a performer because of what I wore. Anyway. I’m done now for my own mental health.”