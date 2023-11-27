Becky Hill announces huge outdoor summer UK 2024 shows

Becky Hill has announced a series of new outdoor shows set to take place in the UK next year.

All taking place across the summer, the new dates join a run of previously announced shows that the singer will be playing across the country including shows in Cork, Belfast and New Market.

The gigs also come ahead of Hill’s long-awaited new album, which is set to arrive later in 2024.

Advertisement

The first of the eight brand-new live performances will take place at Delamere Forest in Northwich on June 13, as part of the Forest Live series. From there, she will also be taking place in the 2024 edition of the Summer sessions – performing in both Derby on July 12 and Edinburgh on August 18.

Other newly announced open-air shows lined up for this summer include shows at the Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield, the Alexandra Head in Cardiff, Open Air Theatre in Scarborough and Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl. The final of the summer shows will be a stop at Dreamland in Margate on August 31.

Tickets for all new shows go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (December 1) and will be available here.

The summer shows will also arrive ahead of the already scheduled arena tour that Hill will embark on next autumn. Kicking off in Glasgow on October 12, the shows will extend throughout the month and end with a date at London’s Wembley Arena.

They also come in support of the artist’s upcoming second album, which is set to arrive in 2024. Find all upcoming UK gigs below.

Becky Hill’s 2024 UK shows are:

Advertisement

JUNE

13 – Northwich, Delamere Forest [NEW]

14 – Cork, Musgrave Park

15 – Belfast, Ormeau Park

JULY

12 – Derby, Markeaton Park [NEW]

AUGUST

9 – Newmarket Newmarket Racecourse

16 – Sedgefield, Hardwick Hall [NEW]

18 – Edinburgh, Royal Highland Showgrounds [NEW]

24 – Cardiff, Alexandra Head [NEW]

29 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre [NEW]

30 – Sheffield, Don Valley Bowl [NEW]

31 – Margate, Dreamland [NEW]

OCTOBER

12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

13 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16 – Leeds, first direct Arena

18 – Exeter, Westpoint Exeter

19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20 – Manchester, AO Arena

22 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

24 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

Announcing the October tour dates last month, Hill stated: “This is my biggest tour yet! ARENAS HERE I COME. I can’t wait to play all my hits for you as well as tracks from my new album. see you there for a party!”

The new album will be the follow-up to her 2021 debut ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’, and the title and exact release date of the upcoming LP are currently unannounced.

The autumn shows follow on from Hill’s recent festival appearances over the summer, including slots at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Parklife, and TRNSMT festival.