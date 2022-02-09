Becky Hill says she’s about to drop “another great dance collaboration”

Speaking to NME on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2022, Becky Hill teased a new “dance collaboration” as well as sharing her plans to grab a drink with Self Esteem. Watch our full video interview with Hill above.

After releasing her debut ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’ last year, the dance-pop hitmaker was at the London ceremony where she was nominated for Song of the Year and won Best Dance Act. Watch our full interview with Hill above.

“It’s pretty crazy, you know? I’m really trying not to take any anti-anxiety pills and result to drinking excessive amounts,” she told NME when asked how it felt to be at this year’s ceremony.

Hill was also pleasantly surprised to hear that Self Esteem told us she’d hoped to hang out with her during the BRITs.

“Oh, do you know why that’s so nice? It’s because I thought she was way too cool for me and I think she might be,” she laughed. “Tonight might be the night she finds out she’s too cool for me! I’ve followed her career for ages. She is amazing. I’m going to have a drink with her – thank you for telling me. That’s actually made my night.”

When asked about her song ‘Remember’ being nominated for Song Of The Year, the singer quickly responded “I’m not getting that one, and that’s fine.”

“I’m up against Ed Sheeran and Adele and nobody wins against them. It’s fine, I’m over it! It’s nice that ‘Remember’ got recognised as one of the best songs of the past year, just because that was a huge turning point for my career and fucking David Guetta’s on it! Can you get any cooler than that? I’m just happy that it’s been put down.”