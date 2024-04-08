Becky Hill confirms new collaboration with Self Esteem

Becky Hill has revealed that her forthcoming new album ‘Believe Me Now?’ features a collaboration with Self Esteem.

The dance artist dropped the tracklist for her second album (out May 31) on social media this weekend, revealing that the opening track is a song called ‘True Colours’ with Self Esteem.

The album comprises 15 songs, including additional collaborations with Sonny Fodera, Lewis Thompson, RILEASA and Chase & Status.

The tracklist for Becky Hill’s ‘Believe Me Now?’ is:

1.⁠ ⁠‘True Colours (With Self Esteem)’

2.⁠ ‘Darkest Hour’

3.⁠ ‘Outside Of Love’

4.⁠ ‘Never Be Alone (With Sonny Fodera)’

5.⁠ ⁠‘Multiply’

6.⁠ ⁠‘Swim’

7.⁠ ⁠‘Man Of My Dreams’

8.⁠ ⁠‘Linger’

9.⁠ ⁠‘Lonely Again’

10.⁠ ⁠‘Side Effects (With Lewis Thompson)’

11.⁠ ⁠‘Back Around’

12.⁠ ⁠‘Keep Holding On’

13.⁠ ⁠‘One Track Mind (With RILEASA)’

14.⁠ ‘Disconnect (With Chase & Status)’

15.⁠ ⁠‘Right Here’

Self Esteem (real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor) has made it no secret that she’s a big fan of Hill. In 2022, the singer delivered a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember’ by Hill and David Guetta while performing for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

It came after Taylor spoke to NME on the BRITs red carpet about her “love” for Hill, even choosing the ‘Lose Control’ artist as her dream collab. That same night, Hill admitted that she thought Self Esteem was “too cool” for her. The singer added that she’d followed the ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ artist’s career for “ages”.

Hill previously told NME all about what to expect from her new album. “I want to move into a space that says ‘global artist’ and not ‘happy accident’,” she shared from Australia. “To come halfway across the world and have people love my music, it makes me feel like none of this has been delusional.”

“I feel like I’ve finally shed the ‘girl next door’ image as well,” she explained. “I was desperately trying to hang on to that because I didn’t want anyone to think I was too special or up my own ass.

“I didn’t want people asking, ‘Who the fuck is Becky Hill?’ but I’ve become this person that knows exactly who she is. I don’t need to downplay myself or my abilities because I finally believe in myself. You can hear that on this record.”

Self Esteem, meanwhile, will be joining Mae Muller for a DJ set at Club NME this Friday (April 12). You can sign up to the waitlist for tickets here.