Becky Hill, Craig David, Joel Corry and more announced for Ibiza Rocks’ summer 2023 residencies

The team behind Ibiza Rocks have unveiled their stacked roster of resident DJs for the summer of 2023, including Becky Hill, Craig David and Joel Corry.

Hill will man the decks every Tuesday from May 30 to July 25, with a total of 10 shows – all labelled as presentations titled ‘You/Me/Us’ – on the itinerary. David will also present a unique show, titled ‘TS5’, every Tuesday in August and September. And for his part, Corry will perform on Wednesdays starting June 7.

Rounding out the program will be Nathan Dawe and Tom Zanetti. The former will perform on Mondays between June 5 and July 31, while the latter will deliver a trio of shows in May. The famed nightclub’s full calendar – with tickets for each show on it – can be found here.

In addition to the five new residencies, Ibiza Rocks will host a series of regular events and parties, such as the Colada Club, Applebum and Sunday Service nights. According to DJ Mag, too, another suite of artists will announce summer residences at the San Antonio venue in the coming weeks.

Speaking to NME at last year’s BRIT Awards, Hill said she was gearing up to drop “another great dance collaboration”. A few months later – in August, to be exact – she and Corry teamed up for the tune ‘History’. They’ve since released an EP of remixes for the single, as well as VIP and acoustic mixes.

Last summer, Hill played a four-song set at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (July 31) ahead of the Lionesses taking on Germany. Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté both appeared as special guests.

She then hit back at online trolls who criticised the outfit she wore during her performance.

“A troll is someone who gives their unwanted opinion when I didn’t ask. I wanted to wear a popstar sequin corset, sparkly tights & platform boots because that’s what i love wearing. Get out my ass ffs,” she wrote.