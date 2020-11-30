Watch an exclusive clip from Bee Gees documentary ‘How Can You Mend A Broken Heart’

A new look at upcoming documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart shows the group discussing the “turning point” of their career.

The feature-length film will chart the rise of the Gibb brothers, and ahead of its release this week, NME brings you an exclusive clip from the doc.

The segment sees Maurice Gibb speak about 1975 hit single ‘Fanny (Be Tender With My Love)’ and how Barry and Robin Gibb’s vocal harmonies were the key to its success.

Barry says studio album ‘Main Course’, released the same year and from which that track was taken, became a “turning point” for the group, while Eric Clapton talks about “initiating” the change of course for the band.

Frank Marshall (The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button), who directs the film, previously said in a statement: “Like so many people around the world, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life.

“But it wasn’t until I did my first interview with Barry, almost 3 years ago, that I began to discover their uncanny creative instincts, their musical gifts, their humour, and the brotherhood and family that made them so unique.”

He added: “It’s been such an honour to be involved in this movie and celebrate the massive impact The Bee Gees have had on popular music.”

Producer Nigel Sinclair added: “Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb’s talent made an extraordinary impact across five continents over five decades and their legacy will be felt for generations to come.

“It is an incredible privilege to be able to bring the Bee-Gees’ story to cinemas where audiences can experience the world these superstars created on the big screen, hopefully providing a welcome escape from the difficult times we are all currently living.”

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart is coming to Sky Documentaries on December 13 – and DVD and digital release from December 14