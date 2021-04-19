Beggars Group and Ninja Tune unveil plans to go carbon negative

Beggars Group and Ninja Tune have unveiled plans for its operations to become carbon negative in the future.

The move comes as the music industry continues to look at sustainability efforts, with Music Declares Emergency’s (MDE) Turn Up The Volume week launching yesterday (April 18), ahead of Earth Day 2021 this this coming Thursday (April 22).

According to Music Week, the two indie stalwarts – both founder members of IMPALA’s Sustainability Programme, which was set up in March this year to drive collaboration among the independent sector over climate issues – have committed themselves to moving from carbon neutral to negative.

Set to focus on areas that impact the environment most, Beggars Group and Ninja Tune will be encouraging pressing plants to switch to renewable energy, reducing the impact of freight and reducing travel. Both companies have also installed renewable energy systems in their London headquarters.

Beggars – comprising 4AD, Matador, Rough Trade, XL and the recently re-named Young – has drawn up a new operations strategy, hiring Will Hutton as their first head of sustainability. The company said it aims to become a carbon negative business, with a pledge to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030.

“Music has the power to help catalyse societal action on the climate crisis so it’s vital that businesses like ours do all we can to help protect the environment,” Beggars Group CEO Paul Redding said. “We can’t do it alone. We’re just one small part of a broader community made up of artists, music associations and suppliers, and it’s essential that we work in a coordinated way to address sustainability issues together as an industry.”

Ninja Tune – home to Big Dada and Technicolour and works closely with Brainfeeder – aims to become carbon neutral this year, following the removal of all CD jewel cases from releases 12 years ago, switching to 140g vinyl, and the use of sustainably sourced FSC card and paper in packaging.

Ninja Tune chair Peter Quicke said: “The climate crisis is already affecting millions of people, governments need to act now. Ninja Tune’s net zero commitment reflects an active drive towards sustainability, but it’s also a call for widespread change.”

