Behemoth announce immersive ‘In Absentia Dei’ livestream event

Behemoth are set to hold an immersive livestream event next month, dubbed ‘In Absentia Dei’ (or ‘In The Absence Of God’).

The show, which a press release calls “groundbreaking” and a “theatrical extravaganza” will take place from a secret church location in Poland.

‘In Absentia Dei’ will be held on September 5 and promises a high definition 4K viewing experience with immersive experience option, which will allow fans to choose from eight different camera angles or to watch the director’s cut.

Behemoth will be joined by special guests and black metal avant gardeists Imperial Triumphant on the stream, who will perform from New York’s The Slipper Room. Watch a trailer for the show below.

In a press release, Behemoth’s frontman Nergal said: “We bring a new offering for our faithful Legions! You’ve seen Behemoth in many places across the globe, but never before in the Holy Church. This is a truly innovative event of which the likes have not been seen before. There will be ritual, there will be sacrilege and all from the comfort of your home. A worldwide streamed event for A New Aeon indeed! In Absentia Dei.”

Viewers are warned that parts of the two-hour show may offend and is recommended only for fans aged 18 or over. The concert will begin at 2pm BST on www.behemoth.live and will be preceded by a free hour-long pre-show on the band’s YouTube channel.

Tickets are available now and cost $14 (£10.70) until August 28. Those who pay for access to the stream will be able to watch the event for 72 hours after the broadcast begins.

Earlier this year, Behemoth released their own take on The Cure’s ‘A Forest’. A studio and live recording of the track featured on the death metallers’ EP of the same name.