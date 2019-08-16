Behemoth frontman kicked out of YMCA gym for not worshipping Jesus

"Jesus! This means war mate!"

Behemoth frontman Nergal has claimed that he was kicked out of a YMCA gym in the US for not worshipping Jesus Christ.

The Polish metal icons are currently touring the states as part of Slipknot’s Knotfest tour and performed in Virginia Beach on Wednesday night (August 14).

However, a pre-show workout for singer Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski proved tricky after staff at the YMCA (Young Men Christians Association) gym took exception to his t-shirt – which featured the logo of Norwegian black metal legends Darkthrone.

They then asked if he had Christian beliefs, before asking him to leave when the metal icon confirmed that he wasn’t a man of Christ.

In a video posted on Instagram, Nergal is seen standing outside the gym before explaining the bizarre situation to his Uber driver.

“This is YMCA, right,” he says.

“And they ask us, ‘do you worship our lord Jesus Christ?’ And we don’t, because we come from Poland, and we worship Odin, you know we have different gods.”

Declaring “war” on Jesus, Nergal captioned the video: “Jesus! This means war mate! U can ask your buddies to censor my art, u can ask your disciples to bring me to courts, u can ask your sons to boycott Behemoth’s shows… but u can’t FUCK with my work out routine!”

The band’s social media manager added: “So @nergal69 was kicked out of a gym in the states where @behemoth are currently on tour yesterday because he was wearing a Darkthrone shirt and they asked him if he believed in Jesus Christ. I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry when I heard about it.

“The fun thing for me about all this is that the shirt he was wearing was an old original #Darkthrone shirt that I gave him about a year ago. Have any of you had any simular problem wearing a Darkthrone shirt?”

The exact location of the gym is currently unclear and YMCA are yet to comment on the incident.