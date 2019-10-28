Behemoth and Judas Priest to headline next year’s Bloodstock Festival

"Horns up Bloodstock!"

Behemoth and Judas Priest have been announced as headliners for Bloodstock’s 20th anniversary festival in 2020.

Behemoth will headline in an exclusive UK festival appearance on the Saturday night of the festival, which will take place in Catton Park at Walton-On-Trent, Derbyshire from August 6-9, 2020.

Judas Priest will close the festival on the Sunday, while Devin Townsend will headline the Friday evening slot.

Speaking about the headline performance, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford said: “Horns up Bloodstock – the Priest is back to headline the 20th year of Bloodstock with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary show! A double barrel, once in a lifetime, blast of metal mania 2020!”

Behemoth frontman Nergal added: “Bloodstock! The hallowed lands of Catton Park will once again host our Fiendish Festivities.

“This is Behemoth’s first UK festival headline and that will be celebrated in the only way we know how; hell will be raised, blood will be shed, and magick will descend! We shall see you there Legions!”

In a recent interview with NME, Halford spoke about the inclusivity of the heavy metal community. “The metal community has always been inclusive and yet we’ve been kicked around like a football over the years.

“It just makes us stronger though. I genuinely believe that metal is the strongest component of rock ‘n’ roll. It’s still growing – only today I was listening to a new band I really like from my old stomping ground in the Midlands; they’re called Wolf Jaw and they’re great. Metal will always be there. We’ll always be loud! We’ll always be proud!”

Judas Priest were also recently announced as one of the nominees for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020.

The long list of nominations for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 also includes Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails and Whitney Houston.

Fans can vote for their favourites via the Rock Hall website here, and the final list of inductees will be announced in January before the ceremony takes place on May 2, 2020.