Behemoth plan new album release for this autumn

Polish extreme metal band Behemoth look set to release their first album in three years this autumn.

It comes with the news that the band are now signed with the Nuclear Blast for worldwide releases. Behemoth’s Adam “Nergal” Darski said in a press statement that “now is about the future, and we look forward to beginning Behemoth’s next chapter with a refocused and revitalised team at Nuclear Blast!”

The band’s last album was their 11th: 2018’s ‘I Loved You At Your Darkest’. Its follow-up, as per Consequence Of Sound, is tentatively set for an autumn 2021 release.

“It’s a great pleasure to extend our partnership for the worldwide release of Behemoth’s upcoming studio albums,” Nuclear Blast Europe’s Head of A&R Jens Prueter said in a press release.

“Their 30-year journey has not yet reached its pinnacle, and we are more than proud to assist them on their way to being not only the biggest extreme metal band but also one of the most exciting rock acts of the next decade. There are just a few bands that have the vision and will to dominate the music scene.”

Nergal, meanwhile, was fined £3,000 recently for allegedly stamping on artwork that depicts the Virgin Mary.

It comes after the Polish musician posted the photograph from a shoot for his Me And That Man side project on Facebook in 2019.

According to Notes From Poland, Nergal has been convicted of “offending religious feelings” and been ordered to pay a fine of 15,000 złoty (£2,900) and court costs of almost 3,500 zloty (£678).

But he has disputed the claim and the case is now expected to proceed to a full trial. If found guilty the frontman could face up to two years in prison.