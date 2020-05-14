Hear Polish extreme metallers Behemoth’s take on The Cure’s ‘A Forest’

Polish metal outfit Behemoth are releasing a new EP called ‘A Forest’ on May 29, which will feature not one, but two cover versions of The Cure‘s song of the same name.

One of Behemoth’s versions is a studio recording, while the second is a live recording, taken from their performance at a Warsaw gig called ‘Merry Christless’ in December 2018.

Both feature guest vocalist Niklas Kvarforth, best known as the leader of Swedish black metal band Shining. You can watch a video for the studio version below.

Advertisement

“Covering music outside of metal is a challenge – covering legendary music is an even greater challenge. That is what drove us throughout this process,” say Behemoth.

“We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!”

As well as the two covers, Behemoth’s new EP features two brand new tracks, ‘Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha’ and ‘Evoe’, which they describe as a ‘continuation’ from their most recent studio album, 2018’s ‘I Loved You At Your Darkest’.

The original version of ‘A Forest’ was released by The Cure in 1980 as the only single taken from their second studio album ‘Seventeen Seconds’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in March, Behemoth frontman Nergal teamed up with Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor for a new album with his side-project ‘Me & That Man’.

“With Corey Taylor, just the fact that he’s taking part in a niche project like this is mind-blowing to me,” Nergal said. “He’s such a busy guy, but he really took his time with this and contributed some awesome parts – working with him has made my career, to be honest.”