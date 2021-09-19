Behemoth to release live album with a burn-your-own model church

Behemoth are set to release a live album of their 2020 ‘In Absentia Dei’ livestream alongside a cut-out, build-at-home model of the actual church it was performed in.

“Burn it down at your discretion,” read an accompanying statement.

The four-part show saw Behemoth perform from within the ancient walls of an abandoned church in rural Poland and now the 19-song set is being released as a digital album as well as on triple vinyl.

A digi-book will also feature videos of the entire show. ‘In Absentia Dei’ is set to be released December 17 via Nuclear Blast.

You can pre-order the record here and watch the opening song ‘Evoe’, taken from 2020’s EP ‘A Forest’, below.

“‘In Absentia Dei’ was a massive challenge and a huge risk, but it was a great artistic and commercial success,” said frontman Nergal. “The response was absolutely brilliant – we made a statement with this performance and set the bar high. I hope that we can continue to raise the bar with the projects to come!”

“I think this was by far the most challenging and rewarding project for the band and the entire crew so far,” said director Darek Szermanowicz.

“We wanted to make something completely different. We wanted to create a unique, original, and spectacular experience instead of another ‘live stream’. That’s why we decided to mix cinematic scenes with live performances and mindblowing location to make it feel for the viewers like they are there at the same time.”

Viewers were warned that parts of the two-hour show may offend and is recommended only for fans aged 18 or over.

There have also been rumours that Behemouth are set to release their new album later this year.

Following their signing with Nuclear Blast, it was hinted at that the followup to 2018’s ‘I Loved You At Your Darkest’ would come towards the end of 2021.

“Their 30-year journey has not yet reached its pinnacle, and we are more than proud to assist them on their way to being not only the biggest extreme metal band but also one of the most exciting rock acts of the next decade,” Nuclear Blast Europe’s Head of A&R Jens Prueter said at the time.

“There are just a few bands that have the vision and will to dominate the music scene.”