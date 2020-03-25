Behemoth’s Nergal talks about “mind-blowing” work with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor

Nergal of Polish metallers Behemoth has spoken about working with Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor for his latest side project album.

The musician (real name Adam Nergal Darski) is days away from sharing ‘New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1’, the second album under his Me & That Man side project. Ahead of its March 27 release he spoke to Loudwire about the special guests he enlisted – one being the celebrated Slipknot frontman.

“With Corey Taylor, just the fact that he’s taking part in a niche project like this is mind-blowing to me,” Nergal said. “He’s such a busy guy, but he really took his time with this and contributed some awesome parts – working with him has made my career, to be honest.”

He continued: “To be completely frank, working on this record has made me feel like a teenager again, opening Christmas presents from all these artists I respect so much.

“And I’m not taking this for granted. ‘New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1’ has been a great artistic adventure and challenge for me, and one I feel I’ve pulled off. Doing this has left me feeling very fulfilled.”

In related news, last month Taylor spoke about a time when he came “so close to walking away” from Slipknot.

Talking to Kerrang! Radio in February, Taylor discussed the drive the band still have and why he’s so glad that he and his bandmates decided to stick at it.

“We recognise that it takes work to be in this band and when we’re all going for it,” he said. “There’s an appreciation that maybe before we felt we couldn’t show and the more that we all show that the better it feels as a brotherhood.”

He continued, addressing issues he’d faced in the past, which led him to continue being a member of Slipknot.

“There have been moments where I’ve come so close to walking away from this and I’m really glad that I didn’t to be honest,” he said. “The payoff has been fantastic, especially now that we’re in this really great place and we are performing at a level that is still top notch.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak has halted many aspects of the music industry including the cancellation and postponement of hundreds of gigs (see full list here).