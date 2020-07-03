Bring Me The Horizon have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video for ‘Parasite Eve’.

The music video was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, which meant the band had to stick to social distancing regulations.

In the five-minute making-of video, frontman Oli Sykes takes fans through the process of making the video. “Obviously cos we’ve all got to keep six-foot distance, that makes a music video hard,” he said. “Obviously performance element of us all being together or anything like that’s not going to work. Vegan’s [bassist Matt Kean] in LA – I don’t know how we’re going to get him in the music video – but that’s what we’re trying to figure out right now.”

The video continues to show the stages of the music video, beginning from the art concepts that were inspired by Sykes’ favourite comic book characters and anime, including Tokyo Ghoul and Venom. The musician added it was “almost a throwback to early noughties nu-metal videos” and took inspiration from an unreleased film called The Inferno Unseen by Henri-Georges Clouzot.

“Even though the film was never properly released, some of the excerpts from that film are really sick in terms of the colours and the lighting,” Sykes said. “It’s just so dreamlike and haunting and we really want to try and create something in a similar vein to that for this music video.”

Watch the making of ‘Parasite Eve’ above now and the results below.

Speaking to NME last month (June 25), Sykes said ‘Parasite Eve’ was inspired by his reading about a Japanese superbug that had become heat resistant due to climate change. “It was really weird,” he said. “We’d heard about the pandemic in China, but then the similarities between what we were writing about started to become closer to reality. Every time there was a news story about it, we’d turn to each other and say ‘Parasite Eve’, not realising the magnitude of it all.”

He added that Bring Me The Horizon would release four records in 2020, tied together under the name ‘Post Human’. Sykes described the project as “a recruitment record with battle songs”.

“You know like on Lord Of The Rings where they all sing a song before battle, knowing that they might die but they’re going got persevere and see how it goes? We’re trying to embody that,” he said. “This first record is about hope and anger and feels like the sonic equivalent of a riot. We’re inviting people to find the solution with us.”