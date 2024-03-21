“Being human is really delicious” – AURORA calls for peace on huge new single ‘Some Type Of Skin’

AURORA has shared the introspective new single ‘Some Type Of Skin’. Check it out below.

Shared today (March 21), the new single arrives shortly after it was given its live debut by the alt-pop icon during a recent show at London’s Lafayette, where she performed an intimate show during BRITs Week 2024 for War Child.

It is co-produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Grimes, Blink-182) and mixed by Mitch McCarthy (Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga), as well as featuring an appearance by London’s experimental vocal ensemble Shards.

“I’ve always been told that I should build some type of skin. I’ve always let myself merge too much with the world, not really knowing where the world ends and I begin,” AURORA explained of the inspiration behind the track. “This song screams the muchness of it. And it’s delicious. Being human is really delicious, even though it’s more than any of us can handle. My god it’s a lot.”

Out today via Decca/Glassnote and Petroleum, ‘Some Type Of Skin’ sees AURORA hone in on her signature alternative pop sound, as well as introduce elements of electro-pop. Check it out below.

It also comes alongside a video directed by the singer, alongside Kaveh Nabatian. Discussing the collaboration, AURORA said: “Kaveh feels like a strange soulmate from another world. When our minds collide it’s always wonderful. It was wonderful to join minds once again, bringing loneliness to life – visually.”

The announcement of the new single comes just days after she was announced as playing this year’s edition of Glastonbury, alongside headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain.

It also comes as she is embarking on a 10-date tour across Norway, which is sold out every night.

The new single comes on the heels of AURORA’s third studio album ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, and also follows on from recent singles ‘Your Blood’ and ‘The Conflict Of The Mind’.

In a four-star review of ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, NME said that AURORA’s third record “is loaded with [her] idiosyncratic quirks and enchanting notions, but it’s never purely a slave to whimsy”. It added: “Now’s the time to give in to AURORA.”

Back in January, AURORA revealed that she was back in the recording studio working on “so many babies”, and she also announced details of her debut book, The Gods We Can Touch.