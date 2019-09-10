Beirut cancel all 2019 tour dates under doctor’s orders

"Zach has been advised not to sing or tour"

Beirut have been forced to cancel all of their upcoming 2019 tour dates to frontman Zach Condon’s prolonged illness.

Having already pulled out of the recent End Of The Road festival, now the 4AD band will be cancelling their remaining shows in Europe and the US to allow for Condon to recover from acute laryngitis.

“Due to Zach receiving a diagnosis of acute laryngitis earlier this Summer and it being a reoccurring issue going into the Fall, the rest of the performances for the band this year are cancelled,” wrote the band on Twitter. “Zach has been advised not to sing or tour. Band and crew are very sorry to share that news as we all looked very much forward to each of these shows and to seeing everyone.”

It is hoped that the band will return to the road in 2020.

Beirut have been touring in support of their latest acclaimed effort ‘Gallipoli‘.

Speaking of the record’s unusual record, Condon said: “We stumbled into a medieval-fortressed island town of Gallipoli one night and followed a brass band procession fronted by priests carrying a statue of the town’s saint through the winding narrow streets behind what seemed like the entire town, before returning late to Sudestudio. The next day I wrote the song I ended up calling ‘Gallipoli’ entirely in one sitting, pausing only to eat.”