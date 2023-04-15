Bella Hadid voices support for Ariana Grande over body-shaming comments

Bella Hadid has showed her support for Ariana Grande after the singer publicly responded to comments fans had been making about her body.

Earlier this week, Grande took to TikTok to address long-running discussions about her appearance. “I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she said as subtitles in the video read.

“You’ve been talking about it for a decade or longer so I’d like to join in this time.

“I think we could be, I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, nonsense – we just should really work towards not doing that as much.”

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards,” she added. “We should aim toward being safer, and keeping each other safer.”

Now, Hadid has backed Grande up in an Instagram post. “You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically,” she wrote. “Disease or depression . Grief or heartache. You just don’t, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes,” Hadid wrote. “Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgment or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind.

“There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft, especially when you don’t know someone or what they’ve been through,” the supermodel continued before adding, “Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best.

“So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes, just remember that. If someone wants to talk badly about another person, remove yourself from the conversation. It’s so much cooler to be kind. Love you guys. And love you Ari. This is so important, I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you.”

Grande then responded to the post, writing in the comments: “I love you and your big heart !!!!!!!”

Last month, Ariana Grande marked the 10th anniversary of her duet with Mac Miller, ‘The Way’, which served as her breakout single in 2013.

Grande dated Miller – whose real name was Malcolm McCormick – between September 2016 and May 2018. The rapper died in September 2018 following an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old. Since then, Grande has paid tribute to her late ex-partner on her albums ‘Thank U, Next’ (2019) and ‘Positions’ (2020).