Bella Poarch gets fired up in music video for new single ‘Inferno’

Bella Poarch has unveiled a cinematic music video to accompany her second single, ‘Inferno’, featuring Sub Urban.

Dropping yesterday (August 13), the twisted yet elegant video features over 15 social-media stars, including Bretman Rock, Valkyrae, and Pokimane. Paying homage to cinema’s Golden Age, Poarch demonstrates the power of the femme fatale across a light but bouncing pop track.

With most of her performance occurring in the lift of a hotel, Poarch transforms from fiery vixen to hellish ice queen while singing: “Bad’s so fun/Hell’s so hot“.

Directed by Andrew Donohoe (The Strokes, Khalid, Run The Jewels), watch it below:

Poarch provided a trigger warning in the comments, where she came forward as a victim of sexual assault and what the ‘Inferno’ video means to her as a result.

“It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now,” Poarch wrote. “I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went.

“It’s a fantasy I wish was true.”

The track follows the May release of Poarch’s debut single ‘Build A Bitch’, when the TikTok star also announced her signing to Warner.

The song was also created alongside Sub Urban – real name Daniel Maisonneuve – with Poarch saying upon its release: “‘Build A Bitch’ is about accepting yourself for who you are instead of listening to other people’s ideas of what you should do or how you should look.

“I hope it helps people to feel more confident and good about themselves, and also reminds them not to judge anyone else.”

Last year Poarch became the owner of one of the most popular TikTok videos in the world, garnering more than 32 million likes for her reaction to viral Blackpool grime song ‘Soph Aspin Send’ while using the platform’s Face Zoom filter.