Belle & Sebastian announce The Glasgow Weekender with CMAT, Camera Oscura and more

Belle & Sebastian have announced they will curate a new festival called ‘The Glasgow Weekender’ – see below for ticket information.

The band will take over Glasgow’s SWG3 from August 2-3, where they will play shows on each night and curate the lineup for both days.

The festival is part of the Scottish band’s ‘Bowlie’ Weekenders, with the first Bowlie staged in 1999 at Pontins, Camber Sands. They returned to Camber Sands in 2010 for ‘Bowlie 2’, and announced 2019’s ‘Boaty Weekender‘ which took place on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea.

Camera Obscura, CMAT, The Joy Hotel, and Bis have been announced to join the Scottish indie pop band this year; more acts are soon to be announced. General sale starts on February 2, 10am – get your tickets here.

Frontman Stuart Murdoch said: “Belle & Sebastian are very much looking forward to hosting ‘The Glasgow Weekender’. We’ve been wanting to do a Glasgow event for quite a while, and SWG3 is a great venue. We’re going to have the run of the place for the whole weekend, great bands, great djs, great food and sundry ‘Bowlie’ type activities. It’s still in the middle of winter, but we’re glad we have something to look forward to, a sunny happening on the banks of the Clyde, see you there!”

Our newest Bowlie event ‘The Glasgow Weekender’ has arrived! We're taking over @SWG3glasgow on August 2nd and 3rd, curating multiple stages as well as playing two shows on consecutive nights. You can expect live music, DJs, street food, exclusive merchandise, and a line up to… pic.twitter.com/rjBvov7k8t — belle & sebastian (@bellesglasgow) January 29, 2024

Belle & Sebastian have recently been announced as part of Kilby’s Block Party this year. LCD Soundsystem, Vampire Weekend and The Postal Service are set to headline, along with a rare appearance from harpist Joanna Newsom.

Murdoch also recently announced details of his debut novel, Nobody’s Empire. The “part memoir and part fiction” book will be centred around a character called Stephen who shares same chronic fatigue syndrome as Murdoch himself. It will be released in September 2024.

In other news, Belle & Sebastian were spotted in a new episode of The Simpsons.