Belle & Sebastian, Primal Scream, and IDLES lead names for inaugural Primavera Weekender

The team behind Primavera Sound will launch the new festival in Benidorm later this year
The team behind Primavera Sound have announced the launch of a brand new festival, called Primavera Weekender.
The inaugural event will take place in Benidorm at the Magic Robin Hood Camp on November 8-9.
Belle & Sebastian, Primal Scream, IDLES, Charly Bliss, Sheer Mag, Whitney, Weyes Blood, and Georgia are amongst the names confirmed to be playing at the festival. “Fans, artists and friends all together in one party celebrating Primavera Sound’s spirit,” a post announcing the line-up on the Primavera Twitter account read.
The full line-up for Primavera Weekender is as follows:
Pinpilinpussies
Dreyma
Georgia
Yawners
Ganges
DJ Cuco
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal
Júlia
Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba
Goa
Cigarettes After Sex
John Talabot
Squid
Belle & Sebastian
Sheer Mag
Cupido
Primal Scream
Mura Masa
Chai
Sleaford Mods
Carolina Durante
Whitney
Weyes Blood
IDLES
Mormor
Charly Bliss
Juan Wauters
Kokoroko
Pixx
Rrucculla
Penelope Isles
Drahla
Aries
Black Country, New Road
Poolshake
Ghost Transmission
Yana Zafiro
Meanwhile, the 2019 edition of Primavera Sound will take place this weekend (May 30-June 1) in Barcelona. Miley Cyrus joined the line-up last month after Cardi B was forced to pull out due to promotional duties in the US.
The festival is the first to achieve a 50/50 gender split on the line-up, with headliners including Erykah Badu, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Rosalía, Future, Nas, and Solange. The rest of the bill includes the likes of Interpol, FKA Twigs, Janelle Monáe, Robyn, James Blake, Christine And The Queens, Carly Rae Jepsen, Suede, and many more.
Last year’s event was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Belle & Sebastian, Björk, and The National, while Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Migos, Lorde, and A$AP Rocky also featured on the bill.
NME described the 2018 edition as “a festival like no other” and reserved special praise for Arctic Monkeys’ set, saying: “A lot of pressure’s been put on Arctic Monkeys’ return to Primavera Sound, the Parc Del Forum stage being billed for weeks as something of a proving ground for their latest evolution.
“… As they disappear off into the night, there’s no doubting that the ‘Tranquility Base…’ era is a golden one.”