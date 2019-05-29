Belle & Sebastian, Primal Scream, and IDLES lead names for inaugural Primavera Weekender

The team behind Primavera Sound will launch the new festival in Benidorm later this year

The team behind Primavera Sound have announced the launch of a brand new festival, called Primavera Weekender.

The inaugural event will take place in Benidorm at the Magic Robin Hood Camp on November 8-9.

Belle & Sebastian, Primal Scream, IDLES, Charly Bliss, Sheer Mag, Whitney, Weyes Blood, and Georgia are amongst the names confirmed to be playing at the festival. “Fans, artists and friends all together in one party celebrating Primavera Sound’s spirit,” a post announcing the line-up on the Primavera Twitter account read.

The full line-up for Primavera Weekender is as follows:



Pinpilinpussies

Dreyma

Georgia

Yawners

Ganges

DJ Cuco

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

Júlia

Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba

Goa

Cigarettes After Sex

John Talabot

Squid

Belle & Sebastian

Sheer Mag

Cupido

Primal Scream

Mura Masa

Chai

Sleaford Mods

Carolina Durante

Whitney

Weyes Blood

IDLES

Mormor

Charly Bliss

Juan Wauters

Kokoroko

Pixx

Rrucculla

Penelope Isles

Drahla

Aries

Black Country, New Road

Poolshake

Ghost Transmission

Yana Zafiro

Meanwhile, the 2019 edition of Primavera Sound will take place this weekend (May 30-June 1) in Barcelona. Miley Cyrus joined the line-up last month after Cardi B was forced to pull out due to promotional duties in the US.

The festival is the first to achieve a 50/50 gender split on the line-up, with headliners including Erykah Badu, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Rosalía, Future, Nas, and Solange. The rest of the bill includes the likes of Interpol, FKA Twigs, Janelle Monáe, Robyn, James Blake, Christine And The Queens, Carly Rae Jepsen, Suede, and many more.

Last year’s event was headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Belle & Sebastian, Björk, and The National, while Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Migos, Lorde, and A$AP Rocky also featured on the bill.

NME described the 2018 edition as “a festival like no other” and reserved special praise for Arctic Monkeys’ set, saying: “A lot of pressure’s been put on Arctic Monkeys’ return to Primavera Sound, the Parc Del Forum stage being billed for weeks as something of a proving ground for their latest evolution.

“… As they disappear off into the night, there’s no doubting that the ‘Tranquility Base…’ era is a golden one.”