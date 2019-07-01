The first taste of their soundtrack to coming-of-age comedy 'Days of the Bagnold Summer'

Belle & Sebastian have shared their new single ‘Sister Buddha’ – take a listen and watch the accompanying video below.

The song comes from the band’s soundtrack to coming-of-age comedy Days of the Bagnold Summer, directed by Simon Bird of Inbetweeners fame.

The Scottish indie band’s soundtrack consists of 11 brand new songs as well as two re-recordings of vintage material: 1996’s ‘Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying’ and 1998’s ‘I Know Where The Summer Goes’.

The film, which is currently without an official release date, is based on Joff Winterhart’s 2012 graphic novel of the same name.

The band’s Stuart Murdoch said: “The style [of the book] and its atmosphere set me off straight away. I read it on a Friday, and by Monday I pretty much had all my ideas lined up. What was great was that Simon hadn’t shot anything then.

“You want to get in early, because that way you can start having late night conversations with the director about ‘The Graduate’, or whatever. We all have fantasies about those great movies of the Sixties and the Seventies. If you going to get involved with a project like this, you want to do it right.”

Meanwhile, Belle & Sebastian are currently gearing up for a handful of UK tour dates, beginning tomorrow (July 2). They’re also on the line-up for Pitchfork Paris in November.